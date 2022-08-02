Wassillie indicted for double murder, pleads not guilty

Anchorage jury could sentence woman to 99 years per murder
A woman charged with killing two men in the Sand Lake area is formally arraigned on charges of first degree murder.
By Mike Mason
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman charged with killing two men in the Sand Lake area has been formally arraigned on charges of first-degree murder.

Facing arraignment in Superior Court in Anchorage on Monday, 24- year old Brianna Wassillie is accused of killing 36-year-old Travis Sheldon and 34-year-old Gregory Pitka — just hours apart — over the Fourth of July weekend.

On Monday Wassillie sat nervously in an Anchorage courtroom, restlessly moving her arms that were marred with deep scars. Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston presided over her arraignment. Judge Marston got quickly to the point as Wassillie’s public defender pleaded not guilty to the charges on her behalf and asked the judge for a jury trial.

Judge Marston set Wassillie’s bail at $500,000 with a $500,000 cash performance bond, plus conditions that she have GPS monitoring, a third-party custodian, and drug and alcohol testing. Wassillie is now facing two counts of first-degree murder and misconduct involving a corpse.

Related: Woman charged in 2 separate Sand Lake homicides indicted

On July 3, one of Sheldon’s friends found him bleeding from the head in the woods near West 88th Avenue and Molonary Drive in Anchorage. Sheldon died the next day. While authorities investigated the scene they found an ATM card belonging to Pitka. His body was found behind a dumpster at 3481 West Dimond Boulevard.

Several days later, someone reported finding a plastic container behind the Walmart at 8900 Old Seward Highway. The container held Pitka’s ID and a number of handwritten letters that, authorities say, Wassillie later admitted to writing. In the notes, Wassillie allegedly admitted to committing sodomy with a corpse.

According to police, Wassillie killed Pitka because Pitka wouldn’t steal liquor for her, so she banged his head against the ground and strangled him, then later killed Sheldon by choking him and repeatedly throwing a rock at his head. Authorities included portions of Wasillie’s notes in the complaint.

“My heart isn’t all bad and I believe true care comes from my body,” Wassillie wrote. “I could have let the person fight back more which is true.”

At the arraignment, Judge Marston asked if any family of the victims’ family members would like to make a statement, but only Sheldon’s family was in attendance and they declined. If convicted, Wassillie faces up to 99 years in prison for each murder charge. Her discovery hearing has been set for September 13 and the trial date is set for September 27.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver traveling along the Glenn Highway exited the roadway and fell Matanuska River below,...
Troopers identify 2 bodies found inside car in Matanuska River
A hotel on Spenard Road went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving many looking for temporary...
17 units respond to Spenard hotel fire
A Korean Air cargo flight became unsecured and rolled unguided down a Ted Stevens Anchorage...
Fencing, vehicle damaged after cargo plane breaks loose at Ted Stevens Airport
Alaska State Troopers badge
Troopers say crash into Matanuska River is fatal
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

A photo of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson taken on November 23, 2021 in the assembly chambers
Anchorage Assembly overrides mayoral veto on mayoral removal ordinance
Tennesseans begin to see food tax holiday savings
Inflation hits rural Alaska as food costs climb
Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year —...
Inflation hits rural Alaska as food costs climb
AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters Local 959
AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters Local 959