Windy, Alaska Zoo’s last remaining wolf, dies

A post on the Alaska Zoo Facebook page informed fans of the zoo that Windy, its last member of the wolfpack that lived there, passed on. The post said Windy came to the zoo in May 2006 with her siblings, which were all raised together at the facility on O’Malley Road.

“They went on daily walks with zookeepers, made countless appearances in zoo programs, inspired young children in camps and touched the lives of thousands,” the zoo said in the post. “To say Windy and her siblings will be missed is an understatement. We will feel this loss for a long time as will so many in the community and beyond.”

On the Alaska Zoo website, Windy was described as being a “strong-minded and vocal wolf,” and had a “tendency to get jealous when other wolves are spending time with handlers. While she is sometimes a bit of a brat, she is an incredible wolf and a leader among the females.”

