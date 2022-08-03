2022 Artic Thunder Open House draws over 100,000 spectators despite wet weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sound of thunder echoed across the sky over Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson during the 2022 Artic Thunder Open House last weekend.

According to JBER Media Operations Section Chief Erin Eaton, an estimated 110,000 participants attended the open house over the weekend.

“They thought it was one of the best — if not the best — Artic Thunder Open House that we have had,” Eaton said.

This was the first open house JBER has hosted since 2018. During the last open house in Anchorage, JBER said they had around 180,000 participants. This year, they saw a slight decrease in numbers.

“Weather this past weekend may or may not have contributed to the slow turnout that we had on Saturday. It was quite rainy in the morning,” Eaton said.

The next Arctic Thunder Open House is set to occur near the end of July 2024. JBER said while most work starts happening a year out from the event, they are already in the process of looking for performers for the 2024 Arctic Thunder Open House.

