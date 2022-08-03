2022 Artic Thunder Open House draws over 100,000 spectators despite wet weather

Inside the Gates
Artic Thunder Open House saw fewer participants in 2022 compared to 2018.
Artic Thunder Open House saw fewer participants in 2022 compared to 2018.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sound of thunder echoed across the sky over Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson during the 2022 Artic Thunder Open House last weekend.

According to JBER Media Operations Section Chief Erin Eaton, an estimated 110,000 participants attended the open house over the weekend.

Related: Inside the Gates: Arctic Thunder Air Show returns to JBER after 4-year pause

“They thought it was one of the best — if not the best — Artic Thunder Open House that we have had,” Eaton said.

This was the first open house JBER has hosted since 2018. During the last open house in Anchorage, JBER said they had around 180,000 participants. This year, they saw a slight decrease in numbers.

“Weather this past weekend may or may not have contributed to the slow turnout that we had on Saturday. It was quite rainy in the morning,” Eaton said.

Related: Thunderbirds meet local veterans ahead of Arctic Thunder Open House

The next Arctic Thunder Open House is set to occur near the end of July 2024. JBER said while most work starts happening a year out from the event, they are already in the process of looking for performers for the 2024 Arctic Thunder Open House.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Korean Air cargo flight became unsecured and rolled unguided down a Ted Stevens Anchorage...
Fencing, vehicle damaged after cargo plane rolls unsecured at Ted Stevens Airport
A driver traveling along the Glenn Highway exited the roadway and fell Matanuska River below,...
Troopers identify 2 bodies found inside car in Matanuska River
The last remaining wolf of the Alaska Zoo’s wolfpack has died, according to zoo officials.
Windy, Alaska Zoo’s last remaining wolf, dies
Anchorage residents experiencing emergencies will be unable to call 911 and need to call 311...
911 calls return after temporary outage
The sign in front of the Fourth Avenue Theater in downtown Anchorage.
Fourth Avenue Theater demolition set to begin this week

Latest News

Electric Car Charger
Alaska to receive funding for electric vehicle charging program
Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you updates on the Anchorage School District, a...
FastCast August 3, 2022
ASD superintendent at first school board meeting
ASD superintendent talks future at first school board meeting
ASD superintendent talks future at first school board meeting
ASD superintendent talks future at first school board meeting