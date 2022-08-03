911 calls unavailable in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents experiencing emergencies will be unable to call 911 and need to call 311 instead.

In a community alert, Anchorage police wrote that people will be unable to reach emergency dispatchers by calling 911, and will instead need to call the 311 number “due to an ACS Network outage based in the Lower 48.”

Police wrote that both landlines and cellphones are unable to connect to emergency dispatchers through the 911 number, and are instead encouraged to call 311 — and choose option 1 — or 907-786-8900 and choose option 0.

“It is unknown how long this issue is expected to last,” police wrote.

According to MATCOM dispatch in Wasilla, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough’s emergency services dispatchers are not experiencing the same issue. It is unclear whether the network outage is impacting areas outside of Anchorage.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.