Alaska to receive funding for electric vehicle charging program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is expected to receive millions in federal funding for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The Alaska Energy Authority and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities submitted the State of Alaska Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Implementation Plan, on Friday according to the AEA’s press release.

“This plan builds on Alaska’s interest in clean transportation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and ensuring that Alaskans and visitors alike have a reliable, convenient network of EV chargers,” AEA Executive Director Curtis W. Thayer said.

The release said that Alaska will be granted $50 million from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program over a span of five years, beginning this year.

The first year of funding will be dedicated to installing electric charging stations every 50 miles along the Alternative Fuel Corridor, and within one travel mile of the highway.

