Alaska to receive funding for electric vehicle charging program

Alaska's News Source FastCast daily digital headlines.
By Nick Parker
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is expected to receive millions in federal funding for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The Alaska Energy Authority and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities submitted the State of Alaska Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Implementation Plan, on Friday according to the AEA’s press release.

“This plan builds on Alaska’s interest in clean transportation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and ensuring that Alaskans and visitors alike have a reliable, convenient network of EV chargers,” AEA Executive Director Curtis W. Thayer said.

The release said that Alaska will be granted $50 million from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program over a span of five years, beginning this year.

The first year of funding will be dedicated to installing electric charging stations every 50 miles along the Alternative Fuel Corridor, and within one travel mile of the highway.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts on our Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Korean Air cargo flight became unsecured and rolled unguided down a Ted Stevens Anchorage...
Fencing, vehicle damaged after cargo plane rolls unsecured at Ted Stevens Airport
A driver traveling along the Glenn Highway exited the roadway and fell Matanuska River below,...
Troopers identify 2 bodies found inside car in Matanuska River
The last remaining wolf of the Alaska Zoo’s wolfpack has died, according to zoo officials.
Windy, Alaska Zoo’s last remaining wolf, dies
Anchorage residents experiencing emergencies will be unable to call 911 and need to call 311...
911 calls return after temporary outage
The sign in front of the Fourth Avenue Theater in downtown Anchorage.
Fourth Avenue Theater demolition set to begin this week

Latest News

Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you updates on the Anchorage School District, a...
FastCast August 3, 2022
ASD superintendent at first school board meeting
ASD superintendent talks future at first school board meeting
ASD superintendent talks future at first school board meeting
ASD superintendent talks future at first school board meeting
Free language courses at UAS
The University of Alaska Southeast to build equity with free Alaska Native language courses