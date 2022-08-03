Krispy Kreme matching price of dozen doughnuts to average US gas price

Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline...
Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline prices in the U.S. during the month of August.(Business Wire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is bringing back its “Beat The Pump” promotion to close out the summer driving season.

The company said it is once again trying to sweeten the pain at the pump by pricing the cost of its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.

According to Krispy Kreme, the promotion will be available every Wednesday until Aug. 31.

Representatives with Krispy Kreme said prices would be updated weekly and encouraged customers to check the company’s Facebook, Twitter and website on Tuesdays.

Guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating stores.

According to AAA, the national gas price is $4.16 per gallon as of Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Korean Air cargo flight became unsecured and rolled unguided down a Ted Stevens Anchorage...
Fencing, vehicle damaged after cargo plane rolls unsecured at Ted Stevens Airport
A driver traveling along the Glenn Highway exited the roadway and fell Matanuska River below,...
Troopers identify 2 bodies found inside car in Matanuska River
The last remaining wolf of the Alaska Zoo’s wolfpack has died, according to zoo officials.
Windy, Alaska Zoo’s last remaining wolf, dies
Anchorage residents experiencing emergencies will be unable to call 911 and need to call 311...
911 calls return after temporary outage
The sign in front of the Fourth Avenue Theater in downtown Anchorage.
Fourth Avenue Theater demolition set to begin this week

Latest News

FILE - Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde,...
Senate backs NATO bid of Finland, Sweden in rebuke to Russia
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire
FILE PHOTO - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice...
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster...
Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions