A mid-week break of sunshine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August began with rain, but a shift in weather will bring sunshine to Southcentral Alaska and the Interior on Wednesday.

High pressure is building into the Southcentral region on the heels of a low pressure system exiting to the east. Clouds will clear steadily and temperatures will warm to above normal range for many communities, Anchorage included.

The ridge separates a weakening low spinning over Southeast Alaska and another developing storm over the western end of the Aleutian Islands. This storm will become the Friday rain-maker for Southcentral. Anchorage’s hillside and areas along the inlet will see winds pick up Thursday night as the storm front approaches.

The hot spot was Fort Yukon with 73 degrees and the cold spot was in Point Thomson, down to 28 degrees.

