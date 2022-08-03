Sunshine today, with cooler weather to follow by weeks end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine has made a return to Southcentral, paving the way for what will be a beautiful afternoon. Many areas will see temperatures warm well into the 70s through the day, marking the 26th day this year. While the warmest high Anchorage has seen this year has been 78, some parts of the valley could warm into the 80s. Hopefully you enjoy the warmer weather, as clouds and cooler weather will quickly build back into the region.

Starting tonight into Thursday clouds will slowly build in from southwest to northeast. This will mark the return to the active weather for Southcentral, with high expected to fall back into the 60s. The next chance of rain returns late Thursday into Friday, with Friday shaping up to be the wetter day. For now highs are expected to stay in the lower 60s, but should the rain become more widespread Friday, we could see highs stay in the 50s for most of the day.

The next week or so features a progressive pattern for much of the state. This means we’ll see some dry time here and there, but the active and ever-changing weather will keep rain in the forecast every other day. As a result of this, highs will striggle to climb into the mid 60s.

Get outside and soak up the sunshine!

