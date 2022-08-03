Tailgating candy: Brach’s debuting hot dog, hamburger-flavored candy corn

Brach’s debuts tailgating tastes in a bag with new flavors such as hot dog and...
Brach’s debuts tailgating tastes in a bag with new flavors such as hot dog and hamburger-flavored candy corn.(Rick Lundskow via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Football season is around the corner, and a candy company wants to help get everyone into the tailgating spirit.

Brach’s says it is embracing the flavors of tailgating at sporting events with its new Tailgate Candy Corn, which is available in five flavors: Hamburger, hot dog, popcorn, vanilla ice cream and fruit punch.

A spokesperson with the Illinois candy and sweets company says the new flavored candy corn will be sold at participating Walgreens until the end of October.

According to Brach’s, the flavors are available in 11-ounce bags at retail prices between $3.49 to $3.69.

Brach’s is known to offer seasonal flavors of its candy corn, including Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, Harvest Corn and others.

The candy company also plans to release more candy corn surprises in the coming weeks leading up to Halloween.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver traveling along the Glenn Highway exited the roadway and fell Matanuska River below,...
Troopers identify 2 bodies found inside car in Matanuska River
A Korean Air cargo flight became unsecured and rolled unguided down a Ted Stevens Anchorage...
Fencing, vehicle damaged after cargo plane rolls unsecured at Ted Stevens Airport
Alaska State Troopers
1 dead in rollover car crash in Wasilla
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
A hotel on Spenard Road went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving many looking for temporary...
17 units respond to Spenard hotel fire

Latest News

Activist and entertainer Jon Stewart hugs fellow advocate Susan Zeier of Sandusky, Ohio, just...
Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits
A Kentucky father and his two sons split a $500,000 lottery jackpot from a winning scratch-off...
Family splits $500,000 lottery top prize: ‘I asked to be pinched a few times’
Air Force veteran Frank Bird got an aluminum ramp installed at his Palmer home through the...
Outside The Gates: Palmer veteran becomes first in Alaska to receive a ramp from Ohio nonprofit
Anchorage residents experiencing emergencies will be unable to call 911 and need to call 311...
911 calls unavailable in Anchorage