The University of Alaska Southeast to build equity with free Alaska Native language courses

Free language courses at UAS
Free language courses at UAS
By Georgina Fernandez
Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At the end of August, the University of Alaska Southeast will begin offering free, online Alaska Native language courses.

The course is open to anybody and has no age restrictions. Courses are offered in Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian languages. There will be nine classes offered in total, split between beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.

The university hopes that the courses will help create more access to learning about Alaskan Native culture and build further equity within the state.

“A lot of our languages are extremely endangered — and it’s not the Indigenous peoples who created that situation, but that situation was in fact put upon them,” said UAS Alaska Native language professor Dr. X̱ʼunei Lance Twitchell. “And so, for us it’s trying to look at some social accountability for these things that have happened and to create opportunities for healing and reconnection.”

Twitchell said in order for that to be done, the concept of the courses being free and accessible to anybody is a critical component.

“One of the ways to do that is to make sure people don’t have to say I’d like to but I can’t afford it,” Twitchell said. “Or, this was taken from me and now I have to pay the state to get it back which is a challenging thing and so sometimes it’s a practical level from one can’t afford it so they can’t learn.”

Those interested can sign up for the course online under the “AKLA” version. Those interested in taking the course for credit, will need to pay the tuition and fees associated with the class. They must sign up under the “AKL” version of the class. The credit version of the class is offered both in-person and via zoom.

