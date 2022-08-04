13-year-old girl in custody for setting fires at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas police say

Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.
Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl is in police custody for setting multiple fires over the weekend at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, police said.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to Nellis Air Force Base around 9:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of several buildings on fire.

Police said a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody. She is being held at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials did not detail the extent of the damage or provide further information.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign in front of the Fourth Avenue Theater in downtown Anchorage.
Fourth Avenue Theater demolition set to begin this week
The last remaining wolf of the Alaska Zoo’s wolfpack has died, according to zoo officials.
Windy, Alaska Zoo’s last remaining wolf, dies
Seward highway might get new interchage
Major Seward Highway project proposed near Girdwood
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
A Korean Air cargo flight became unsecured and rolled unguided down a Ted Stevens Anchorage...
Fencing, vehicle damaged after cargo plane rolls unsecured at Ted Stevens Airport

Latest News

Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
A recent discovery by dive teams found coins, jewels and gemstones that previously belonged to...
Divers find buried treasure in Bahamas from ship that sank 366 years ago
The effect of wind on palm trees is seen in this file photo. Experts still expect an...
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Parkland, Florida, jury tours bloody school massacre scene
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence