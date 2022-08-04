2 murals by Alaska Native artists planned to appear in downtown Anchorage

2 murals by Alaska Native artists planned to appear in downtown Anchorage
By Nick Parker
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two murals are being added to downtown Anchorage by Alaska Native artists this fall.

The first mural will be located on G Street on the east side of the RIM Architecture building, while the second mural will be at The Kobuk coffee and gift shop on Fifth Avenue, according to the Anchorage Museum’s press release.

The existing G Street mural, which is a timeline of Anchorage’s history, is being painted over so the new mural can replace it.

Both art pieces will represent different Alaska Native tribes and Indigenous cultures, focusing on inclusivity and diversity.

“The heart of these projects is inclusivity,” muralist and Alaska Pacific University Project Manager James Temte said.

Tlingit, Athabaskan, Yup’ik, and Filipino artist Crystal Worl will be painting the G Street mural.

“There’s a great diversity of tribes that live and work and coexist in Anchorage today, and so I wanted to create a piece that feels significant to a lot of people in Anchorage,” Worl said.

The other mural will be painted by Yup’ik and Inupiaq artist Drew Michael.

“I wanted to bring a lot of color to downtown, and I think that influenced this particular piece,” Michael said.

Worl’s mural is partnered with the Anchorage Museum, Anchorage Downtown Partnership, Alaska Pacific University, Roadmap for a Vital and Safe Anchorage, building owners Barbara and Larry Cash, and SALT, LLC. Michael’s mural is also partnered with the Anchorage Museum and the Anchorage Downtown Partnership, as well as The Kobuk.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts on our Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Korean Air cargo flight became unsecured and rolled unguided down a Ted Stevens Anchorage...
Fencing, vehicle damaged after cargo plane rolls unsecured at Ted Stevens Airport
A driver traveling along the Glenn Highway exited the roadway and fell Matanuska River below,...
Troopers identify 2 bodies found inside car in Matanuska River
The last remaining wolf of the Alaska Zoo’s wolfpack has died, according to zoo officials.
Windy, Alaska Zoo’s last remaining wolf, dies
Anchorage residents experiencing emergencies will be unable to call 911 and need to call 311...
911 calls return after temporary outage
The sign in front of the Fourth Avenue Theater in downtown Anchorage.
Fourth Avenue Theater demolition set to begin this week

Latest News

The Anchorage School District has a bus driver shortage two weeks ahead of the first day of...
Anchorage School District suffering bus driver shortage heading into new school year
2 murals by Alaska Native artists planned to appear in downtown Anchorage
2 murals by Alaska Native artists planned to appear in downtown Anchorage
At the end of August, the University of Alaska Southeast will begin offering free, online...
The University of Alaska Southeast to build equity with free Alaska Native language courses
Electric Car Charger
Alaska to receive funding for electric vehicle charging program