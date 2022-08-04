Active and cooler weather set to make a return to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday marked the 26th day this year where temperatures climbed into the 70s. While warm weather can still be expected for today, clouds building back into Southcentral will limit just how warm we get. These clouds will mark the return to active, wet and cooler weather for much of Southcentral over the next week.

Temperatures for Thursday will top out in the mid to upper 60s for much of Southcentral, with skies becoming partly sunny into the afternoon hours. While some spot showers can’t be ruled out, the better chance for rain arrives overnight into Friday. The rain, which could be heavy at times, will keep temperatures several degrees cooler Friday. It’s possible that many areas could struggle to break out of the 50s, as the rain moves through the region.

Rainfall amounts will vary greatly across Southcentral through Saturday morning. The heaviest rain will occur through Prince William Sound, where up to 3 inches of rain is possible. Further inland, lower amounts can be expected, with many areas seeing anywhere from .25 to .50 inches of rain. This stretch of wet weather will likely continue for several more days, as the progressive pattern remains in place across the state.

As the rain exits through the day Friday, Southeast will see the return to heavier rain. This will allow for a brief dry break Saturday, before more rain returns next week.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

