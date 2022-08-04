Anchorage School District suffering bus driver shortage heading into new school year

Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt sent a letter to families on Wednesday alerting them that the driver shortage could trigger temporary
By Tim Rockey
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District has a bus driver shortage two weeks ahead of the first day of school for Anchorage students.

Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt sent a letter to families on Wednesday alerting them that the driver shortage could trigger temporary suspension of school bus routes.

“As of today, we are 75 bus drivers short of meeting our operational needs for bus transportation,” Bryantt wrote. “The Operations division is working through logistics to manage our routes given our staffing shortage.”

Related: ASD superintendent talks future at first school board meeting

Bryantt noted that Special Education transportation services are not expected to have route interruptions. To attract new bus drivers, the district is offering an incentive package for both new drivers and those who are already school bus drivers for ASD. The email to parents included a link to the bus driver application and the Transportation Department’s page for the latest information.

“The District is committed to addressing these operational challenges to ensure we fulfill our mission to educate all students for success in life,” Bryantt wrote.

As part of the district’s push to attract drivers, drivers can receive up to $2,500 in additional pay, and bus attendants can receive an extra $500.

MJ Thim, a spokesperson for the district, wrote in an email that the district has received very few applications for bus driver positions over the summer. Thim said that positions are open for both full-time and part-time work

Rob Holland, acting chief of operations for the district, said that the message went out to parents in order to alert them that they may need to plan for alternative transportation methods for their students.

“We have our shortage of applicants a shortage of drivers. Not unlike the shortage in the labor force throughout Anchorage and Alaska, as we’ve come to know it,” Holland said. “This is a program that is designed to have a meaningful impact, and help us with this problem and help us compete.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

This article has been updated with additional information.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Korean Air cargo flight became unsecured and rolled unguided down a Ted Stevens Anchorage...
Fencing, vehicle damaged after cargo plane rolls unsecured at Ted Stevens Airport
A driver traveling along the Glenn Highway exited the roadway and fell Matanuska River below,...
Troopers identify 2 bodies found inside car in Matanuska River
The last remaining wolf of the Alaska Zoo’s wolfpack has died, according to zoo officials.
Windy, Alaska Zoo’s last remaining wolf, dies
Anchorage residents experiencing emergencies will be unable to call 911 and need to call 311...
911 calls return after temporary outage
The sign in front of the Fourth Avenue Theater in downtown Anchorage.
Fourth Avenue Theater demolition set to begin this week

Latest News

ASD superintendent at first school board meeting
ASD superintendent talks future at first school board meeting
The school was deemed safe to occupy following the 2018 earthquake but recently, engineers...
Ursa Major Elementary students rezoned to other JBER schools
Chalk art drawn by volunteers greeted families walking into the Curtis D. Menard Sports Center...
9th annual Stuff the Bus event equips Mat-Su families with new school supplies
The school was deemed safe to occupy following the 2018 earthquake but recently, engineers...
Anchorage School District releases more information about school closed because of earthquake danger