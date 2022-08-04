Property owner says contractors removed roof from wrong home: ‘It was a disaster’

A property owner says he is scrambling to repair a home after contractors took off the wrong roof. (Source: KCTV)
By Nathan Vickers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Kansas man says a mistake by a contractor left his house in shambles.

Steve Kornspan told KCTV that he moved out of his house a few months ago and has been leasing it to short-term rentals. However, a guest at the home texted him this week about contractors working on the roof.

Kornspan said he had not ordered a new roof or any other improvements to the house.

The workers had the wrong address, according to Kornspan. By the time he rushed to the property, the contractors had stripped nearly every shingle from the roof.

“It was a disaster,” he said.

Kornspan said his security cameras at the house showed workers coming and going before they quickly left when they realized their mistake. He documented the mess with his drone, and photos showed the exposed underlayment and sheathing.

“I was pretty upset,” Kornspan said. “It was just something to deal with.”

Kornspan, a Realtor, said he quickly called another roofing company to make emergency repairs. He also filed a police report and started trying to find the roofers responsible.

The right home was a few blocks away on the same street. Kornspan said he was able to match the gray van to the one that had shown up at his place.

“I’m not sure what the confusion was,” he said.

On Wednesday, Kornspan said he was able to contact the company owner, who was equally upset about the situation.

“Everybody makes mistakes, but you have to stand up for your mistakes,” Kornspan said. “When you make a mistake, you have to fix it. That’s what (the company owner) was most upset about too.”

Kornspan would not name the company but said the owner agreed to pay for the emergency repairs with the roof being properly repaired.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

