Providence takes next step in loosening visitation policy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Providence Alaska Medical Center changed its visitation guidelines Thursday as the hospital continues to relax COVID-19 pandemic measures.

Beginning Thursday, the medical center is changing its visiting hours to an eight-hour window — from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily — and all adult patients will be allowed one visitor and one designated “Care Partner.” The Care Partner is also now allowed 24-7 access to their patient, according to guidelines posted on an official Providence blog site.

The Care Partner is also allowed during all visitation levels — branded as “red,” “orange,” and “yellow” — and may now rotate, or change out, with other patient visitors during the day, something that previously wasn’t allowed. Providence is currently under an “orange” visitation level.

Another change involves patients battling COVID-19, who will now be considered for a Care Partner visit on a case-by-case basis.

Mikal Canfield, spokesperson for Providence, told Alaska’s News Source in an email that the hospital hopes this will be another step toward normalcy for patients and family members.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.