Updated COVID-19 boosters expected in September

FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination clinic in Odessa, Texas, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There may soon be a new tool to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pfizer and Moderna are developing what are known as bivalent boosters.

Those are vaccines that are comprised of the old formula, along with a new one that focuses on the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

The Food and Drug Administration says if it approves the shots, they could become available as soon as September.

Officials say roughly 124,000 COVID-19 cases are confirmed each day, but the accuracy is in question because many cases are being undercounted.

COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide, fueled by the BA.5 subvariant. (CNN, WFSB, NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign in front of the Fourth Avenue Theater in downtown Anchorage.
Fourth Avenue Theater demolition set to begin this week
The last remaining wolf of the Alaska Zoo’s wolfpack has died, according to zoo officials.
Windy, Alaska Zoo’s last remaining wolf, dies
Seward highway might get new interchage
Major Seward Highway project proposed near Girdwood
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
A Korean Air cargo flight became unsecured and rolled unguided down a Ted Stevens Anchorage...
Fencing, vehicle damaged after cargo plane rolls unsecured at Ted Stevens Airport

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
LIVE: Brittney Griner found guilty in Russian trial
Autopsies find three family members killed at an Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Holly Petitt and her daughter, First Officer Keely Petitt, flew from their hometown of Denver...
Mother, daughter pilot crew takes inaugural flight together
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
LIVE: Verdict in Brittney Griner trial in Russia