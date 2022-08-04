Weather moves from sunshine to clouds and rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An area of low pressure is poised to intensify and bring in clouds and rain to Southwest Alaska and Southcentral Alaska on Thursday and Friday.

The switch from sunny and warm starts early Thursday. Increasing clouds through the afternoon will lead to a chance of rain overnight to Friday.

Anchorage and Southcentral baked under a ridge of high pressure Wednesday. Seward was the hot spot for the state, hitting 80 degrees. Point Thomson was the cold spot at 31.

