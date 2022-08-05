Armored truck security guard critically injured in shootout at casino

An armored truck security guard was shot and another guard was injured Thursday at a casino near Los Angeles. (Source: KCAL, KCBS)
By Rachel Kim
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police in California are investigating a casino robbery where security guards were injured, and the suspects remain on the loose.

The shooting happened earlier this week at the Hustler Casino about 15 miles south of Los Angeles.

According to authorities, employees rushed out after hearing a shootout in the parking lot.

Gardena police said the incident started when a group of suspects ambushed two armored vehicle security guards in an attempted robbery with a rifle and handguns.

“As soon as they [security guards] got out of the car, they were met with gunfire,” said Lt. Christopher Cuff with the Gardena Police Department.

Police said one guard was shot, with another suffering a minor injury.

Investigators said they weren’t sure if the suspects were hit, but they were able to get away on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Now, the search is on for the group.

“I’ve been here 20 years, and I can’t think of anything like this. We’ve had incidents at the casino, but not like this,” Cuff said.

According to officials, the guard who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Korean Air cargo flight became unsecured and rolled unguided down a Ted Stevens Anchorage...
Fencing, vehicle damaged after cargo plane rolls unsecured at Ted Stevens Airport
Monkeypox
2nd case of monkeypox confirmed in Alaska
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
Kotzebue
Oklahoma man receives fine, suspension of license for musk ox harvested on subsistence permit
Anchorage Public Library
Man picked as new Anchorage library director not taking job

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT STATE - This photo provided by the Washington State Department of...
Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town
2 dead after lightning strikes 4 people in Washington DC
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
Sam Gooden, the founding member of The Impressions, has died at the age of 87.
Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, has died