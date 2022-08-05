Looking back at the history of Anchorage’s Fourth Avenue Theatre

Looking back at the history of Anchorage's Fourth Avenue Theatre
By Eric Sowl
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Change. It’s the one thing you can always count on in life. For the Fourth Avenue Theatre, big changes are coming.

For anyone who lived in Anchorage during the decades that the art deco theater was a movie house, emotions may be running high.

All the memories built in that iconic building are triggering strong feelings of nostalgia.

For most, it is hard to imagine an Anchorage without the eye-catching marquee.

Whether the building stands or falls, people will always have recollections of the good times from inside the building.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Korean Air cargo flight became unsecured and rolled unguided down a Ted Stevens Anchorage...
Fencing, vehicle damaged after cargo plane rolls unsecured at Ted Stevens Airport
Monkeypox
2nd case of monkeypox confirmed in Alaska
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
Kotzebue
Oklahoma man receives fine, suspension of license for musk ox harvested on subsistence permit
Anchorage Public Library
Man picked as new Anchorage library director not taking job

Latest News

Fast Cast, August 5, 2022
Providence takes next step in loosening visitation policy
Providence takes next step in loosening visitation policy
USGA champion crowned for the first time ever in Alaska
USGA champion crowned
Anchorage Public Library
Man picked as new Anchorage library director not taking job