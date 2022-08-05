Man picked as new Anchorage library director not taking job

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The man selected to head the Anchorage Public Library has declined to take the job, according to Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration.

Robert Hudson was named the new library director in an announcement back in April.

Corey Allen Young, spokesman for the mayor’s office, on Thursday said Hudson changed his mind.

“Mr. Hudson indicated he would need the extra time as he was moving to the U.S. from Canada when he initially accepted the job. Unfortunately, he changed his mind and did not ultimately take the position,” Young said.

Hudson had verbally accepted the offer and they planned for his arrival, but Hudson decided not to take the job within the last few days, according to Young.

Young said the administration will move forward by reposting the position and continuing the search for a new library director.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.