Man picked as new Anchorage library director not taking job

Anchorage Public Library
Anchorage Public Library(KTUU)
By Paul Choate
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The man selected to head the Anchorage Public Library has declined to take the job, according to Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration.

Robert Hudson was named the new library director in an announcement back in April.

Corey Allen Young, spokesman for the mayor’s office, on Thursday said Hudson changed his mind.

“Mr. Hudson indicated he would need the extra time as he was moving to the U.S. from Canada when he initially accepted the job. Unfortunately, he changed his mind and did not ultimately take the position,” Young said.

Hudson had verbally accepted the offer and they planned for his arrival, but Hudson decided not to take the job within the last few days, according to Young.

Young said the administration will move forward by reposting the position and continuing the search for a new library director.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign in front of the Fourth Avenue Theater in downtown Anchorage.
Fourth Avenue Theatre demolition set to begin this week
The last remaining wolf of the Alaska Zoo’s wolfpack has died, according to zoo officials.
Windy, Alaska Zoo’s last remaining wolf, dies
Seward highway might get new interchage
Major Seward Highway project proposed near Girdwood
A Korean Air cargo flight became unsecured and rolled unguided down a Ted Stevens Anchorage...
Fencing, vehicle damaged after cargo plane rolls unsecured at Ted Stevens Airport
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

Latest News

Monkeypox detected in Anchorage
2nd case of monkeypox confirmed in Alaska
Monkeypox
2nd case of monkeypox confirmed in Alaska
Roger Brooks speaks at the Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage, Alaska.
Speaker discusses improving Anchorage’s appeal to visitors, potential workers
Anchorage School District bus
Anchorage parents concerned about ASD bus driver shortage