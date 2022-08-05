A series of storms for Alaska in the coming days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From elevated surf concerns in the northwest and north coastal areas to winter weather anticipated in parts of the Brooks Range, and wet and windy conditions for southern parts, Alaska will be impacted by a series of storms from Friday through Monday.

Winds associated with a low to hit the southwest coast, and another swinging down from the north, will bring a south-southwesterly fetch to coasts. Any property left on beaches should be moved to secure locations, or tied up. A special weather statement was issued by the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.