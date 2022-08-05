A series of storms for Alaska in the coming days

Multiple impacts will be felt
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From elevated surf concerns in the northwest and north coastal areas to winter weather anticipated in parts of the Brooks Range, and wet and windy conditions for southern parts, Alaska will be impacted by a series of storms from Friday through Monday.

Winds associated with a low to hit the southwest coast, and another swinging down from the north, will bring a south-southwesterly fetch to coasts. Any property left on beaches should be moved to secure locations, or tied up. A special weather statement was issued by the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign in front of the Fourth Avenue Theater in downtown Anchorage.
Fourth Avenue Theatre demolition set to begin this week
The last remaining wolf of the Alaska Zoo’s wolfpack has died, according to zoo officials.
Windy, Alaska Zoo’s last remaining wolf, dies
Seward highway might get new interchage
Major Seward Highway project proposed near Girdwood
A Korean Air cargo flight became unsecured and rolled unguided down a Ted Stevens Anchorage...
Fencing, vehicle damaged after cargo plane rolls unsecured at Ted Stevens Airport
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

Latest News

Highs_AK-JP 8-4-22
A series of storms for Alaska in the coming days
Active and cooler weather set to make a return to Southcentral
Active and cooler weather set to make a return to Southcentral Alaska
Active and cooler weather set to make a return to Southcentral
Active and cooler weather set to make a return to Southcentral
Hooper Bay-Heather Nanuk-JP 8-3-22
Weather moves from sunshine to clouds and rain