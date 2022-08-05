Speaker discusses improving Anchorage’s appeal to visitors, potential workers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A big crowd filled the Hotel Captain Cook to hear Anchorage Economic Development Corporation keynote speaker Roger Brooks.

The consultant’s presentation “Leaning into Anchorage’s future” was focused on how to make Anchorage more attractive to visitors and potential workers.

“Anchorage has more to do within a 45-minute drive than any city we have ever worked in,” Brooks said.

Before arriving for his speech, Brooks worked on an assessment of the city visiting during the winter and summer months.

Thursday, he shared what he found during his trips to Alaska’s biggest city, and his overall findings included that Anchorage wasn’t very safe, schools are OK, living expenses are high, recreation is world-class and it’s an exotic destination for travelers.

Throughout his talk, he touched on the need for more signage throughout town to help those not from the area find popular places like Flattop Mountain or Westchester Lagoon.

“When we were in Midtown the only way we knew we were in Midtown was the Midtown Mall,” Brooks said. “And I’m not so sure that’s your major achievement in Midtown.”

His assessment also dove into the neighborhoods around Anchorage and urged to make them more identifiable.

