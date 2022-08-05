Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden...
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
By Matthew Daly
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47.

The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his support of a Democratic bill to address climate change.

