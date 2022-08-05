Widespread rain likely over the next week for much of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A plume of tropical moisture is aimed right at Southcentral this morning, as a stationary boundary remains in place near the Aleutians. This is allowing plenty of moisture to stream right into the region, with heavier rain expected to fall between 7 to 10 Friday morning for Southcentral. It’s possible many areas will see over half an inch of rain for inland regions, with locations in Prince William Sound likely approaching 3 inches of rain. The rain will begin to let up through the afternoon hours, as the plume of moisture moves into Southeast. This will allow for some brief clearing and dry time for Southcentral, before more rain arrives in the coming days.

As Southeast gears up for more active weather, it’s possible we could see some localized minor flooding in areas that typically see drainage issues. This comes as heavy rain will move into the panhandle for the next week or so. The heaviest rain will fall from today into Sunday, where some areas in Southeast could see upwards of 5 inches of rain. This is just a taste of the wet and cooler weather that will stick around through the next week.

Speaking of cooler weather, a winter storm warning will go into effect at 10 Friday night for the Northeastern Brooks Range. Heavy snow up to 8 inches is likely, with lower amounts for elevations less than 3000 feet. Colder air is slowly spilling into the state, but will primarily stay confined to the Slope and Western Alaska over the next week or so. While we’ll also see cooler conditions in Southcentral, this will be largely driven by daily rainfall chances.

Over the course of the next week, Anchorage could see 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with highs struggling to break into the 60s.

