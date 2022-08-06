Ellie’s Furcast: A pack that impacted millions

We take a look at how a wolf pack at the Alaska Zoo impacted not only the community they live in, but people around the world who paid them a visit.
By Elinor Baty
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 2006, six wolf puppies were brought to the Alaska zoo at about two weeks of age. Alaska Zoo Director Pat Lampi didn’t know it then, but those little pups would leave a huge legacy behind in the community.

“I was kind of tallying it up and over their lifespans, around three million people had visited the zoo or attended virtual education programs,” Lampi said. “So, they affected a lot of people’s lives, were really part of the zoo family, raising them here, watching them grow and prosper.”

It was July 28 when the last wolf from the pack died. Windy passed away from old age and joined her siblings across the rainbow bridge. And while this pack is missed by so many, the memories they left will last forever.

“We feel privileged to have spent that time with them,” Lampi said.

The sign that now hangs outside the empty enclosure says, “For now, we remember the good times.” And that’s exactly what this Furcast intends to do. This is for you, Rohn, Nikolai, Ruby, Lucky, Denali and Windy.

More from Ellie's Furcast

