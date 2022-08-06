Fishing Report: Pulling fish from the beautiful water of the Kasilof

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On the surface, the turquoise waters of the Kasilof look straight out of a postcard, but the Kenai Rivers’ little brother can produce some severe fish as well.

The late Sockeye Salmon run on the Kasilof hasn’t been that great if you just look at the fish counts, but knowing where to go and how to attack the fish doesn’t matter. Mckenzy Haber of Alaska Shore and River Fishing and Randy Sisco of Compassion Thru Fishing take Alaska’s News Source right to the reds and, more importantly, teach the correct techniques.

“That’s the one thing we do probably a little bit different than most guides that we take the time to teach people whether you want to learn flossing in the river, you want to learn bead fishing, or you want to learn surf fishing or even out in the boat we will take the time to show you guys,” said Sisco of Compassion Thru Fishing.

You usually will find Sisco on the beaches near Ninilchik surf fishing, but he is now expanding his business onto the rivers. Sisco and Haber meet surf fishing, and now the two guide services help each other to ensure everyone is having a good time.

“When someone says they just caught their fish ever in my group, it just like makes my entire week and if you have a little kid that is shy and not really wanting to get into it and then by the end they are like mom I want to get a fishing pole I’m ready to go to the lake this weekend it’s like yup we did it buddy boom!” said Mckenzy Haber of Alaska Shore and River Fishing.

This report was filmed on August 2nd, and the Sockeye count was 10,382; while those numbers are pretty low, we still managed to land three Salmon. The Dolly Varden bite was also on, and it was hard to keep the fish off the hook while bouncing a bead.

