A flow of lows means rain and even snow

Multiple low pressure systems take up the weekend
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has been ensnared by a large upper level trough that sees multiple areas of surface low pressure moving underneath and directly over the state as we head into and through the weekend.

Anchorage and southcentral will get a break between the rainy storm systems. Showers are still possible through Saturday, but it is the best weekend day to see some sunshine in the mix too.

A plume of moisture containing heavy amounts of rain will impact the southeast portion of the state through the weekend.

Juneau and Sitka could see between 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rain through Sunday.

Northern Alaska regions, mostly coasts, will see high surf conditions, turning into an advisory for the eastern Beaufort Sea coast. Waves of 7 feet are possible. Residents should protect property. Snow is the issue over the Brooks Range. A Winter Storm Warning for elevations of the eastern part of the range could see 6 to 8 inches of snow at 3-thousand feet and higher. Snow amounts of 2-4 inches between 2-to-3-thousand feet.

