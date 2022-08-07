2 dead in Fairbanks shooting early Sunday

City of Fairbanks Police Dept.
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - According to a press release from the Fairbanks Police Department, two people are dead after a shooting in Fairbanks.

Police wrote that shortly before 2:30 a.m. the shooting transpired in an apartment in the Birchwood Homes neighborhood and that both deaths of a 28-year-old male and an 18-year-old female are being investigated as homicides.

The press release states, “Fairbanks Police Department is requesting that anyone in the 1200 Block area of Birchwood Homes review any home surveillance cameras that may have captured anything suspicious or any information that could be helpful to detectives. We are specifically asking that residents review footage between 1:30am and 2:30am this morning.”

Next of kin have been notified. Police will release the names of the victims in 24 hours.

Anyone with more information please contact FPD detectives at 907-450-6550 or fpdinvestigations@fairbanks.us

