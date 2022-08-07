Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men

The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to the recent murders of four Muslim men.(Source: Albuquerque Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police investigating whether the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque are connected said Sunday they need help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths.

Police said the vehicle sought is a dark gray or silver, four-door Volkswagen with dark tinted windows.

A Muslim man was killed Friday night in Albuquerque.

Authorities are investigating whether there are connections between that killing and the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months in New Mexico’s biggest city.

Authorities said they can’t say yet if the shootings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and can determine a motive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday a group of former Anchorage Mayors, Anchorage assembly members and citizens at...
Former Anchorage Mayors push to have ordinance removed from Anchorage Assembly
A protest in front of Anchorage Police Headquarters asking APD to reopen the investigation into...
Family of Fred Lee asks Anchorage police to reopen death investigation
Ninilchik Sunset-Gary Oskolkoff_8-5-22
A flow of lows means rain and even snow
Anchorage Public Library
Man picked as new Anchorage library director not taking job
Looking back at the history of Anchorage’s Fourth Avenue Theatre
Looking back at the history of Anchorage’s Fourth Avenue Theatre

Latest News

City of Fairbanks Police Dept.
2 dead in Fairbanks shooting early Sunday
In a speech before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Inflation...
Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Radio traffic indicates officers on the scene were trying to break up a large crowd, “Car 50,...
9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say