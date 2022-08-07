Families turn up for 8th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for Community

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - To help the community get ready for the school year, Anchorage Police Department employees hosted the 8th annual Clothesline Project on Saturday.

Community members and the APD provided clothes and other supplies at Clark Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Senior Patrol Officer, Angelina Salvato, talked about the program, “It’s a kind of grassroots project, it’s a back-to-school clothing initiative. We are just trying to prepare kids and families for back to school. We know gas prices are through the roof and it’s a stressful time to get kids ready for school.”

The event was another chance to help families prepare for school starting on Thursday, August 18 in Anchorage.

“We are back to that full family experience. Not only do you get clothing items, but Knights of Columbus is here to give away brand new coats,” APD police officer and Cops For Community board member Jon Butlar said. “We have barbers here giving away professional style free haircuts for kids, we have other vendors giving healthy snacks, drinks. We’re cooking hotdogs, we have a bounce house for the kids — so it’s a lot of family fun.”

Bennetta Orchitt, the new principal for Clark Middle School, appreciates the project and said it’s about doing what’s best for our kids, “It makes me feel very grateful for our community and the support, which is a nice positive start for the school year.”

