Families turn up for 8th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for Community

Families turn up for 8th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for Community
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - To help the community get ready for the school year, Anchorage Police Department employees hosted the 8th annual Clothesline Project on Saturday.

Community members and the APD provided clothes and other supplies at Clark Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Senior Patrol Officer, Angelina Salvato, talked about the program, “It’s a kind of grassroots project, it’s a back-to-school clothing initiative. We are just trying to prepare kids and families for back to school. We know gas prices are through the roof and it’s a stressful time to get kids ready for school.”

The event was another chance to help families prepare for school starting on Thursday, August 18 in Anchorage.

“We are back to that full family experience. Not only do you get clothing items, but Knights of Columbus is here to give away brand new coats,” APD police officer and Cops For Community board member Jon Butlar said. “We have barbers here giving away professional style free haircuts for kids, we have other vendors giving healthy snacks, drinks. We’re cooking hotdogs, we have a bounce house for the kids — so it’s a lot of family fun.”

Bennetta Orchitt, the new principal for Clark Middle School, appreciates the project and said it’s about doing what’s best for our kids, “It makes me feel very grateful for our community and the support, which is a nice positive start for the school year.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday a group of former Anchorage Mayors, Anchorage assembly members and citizens at...
Former Anchorage Mayors push to have ordinance removed from Anchorage Assembly
A protest in front of Anchorage Police Headquarters asking APD to reopen the investigation into...
Family of Fred Lee asks Anchorage police to reopen death investigation
Ninilchik Sunset-Gary Oskolkoff_8-5-22
A flow of lows means rain and even snow
Anchorage Public Library
Man picked as new Anchorage library director not taking job
Looking back at the history of Anchorage’s Fourth Avenue Theatre
Looking back at the history of Anchorage’s Fourth Avenue Theatre

Latest News

To help the community get ready for the school year, Anchorage Police Department employees...
Families turn up for 8th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for Community
Starting August, UAS will begin offering free language courses in three Alaska Native languages.
Alaska Native Free Courses
On July 16th, Mayor Dave Bronson vetoed the Ordinance. His veto was then overruled by the...
Former Anchorage Mayors push to have ordinance removed from Anchorage Assembly
On Thursday a group of former Anchorage Mayors, Anchorage assembly members and citizens at...
Former Anchorage Mayors push to have ordinance removed from Anchorage Assembly