Rain returns Sunday afternoon for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The heavy rain that soaked Southcentral with totals ranging from 0.50″ to nearly 2.00″ on Friday, moved into Southeast Friday afternoon. At 11:59 p.m. Friday, Yakutat received 2.00″, 1.34″ fell in Sitka, and Juneau picked up 1.01″. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across central locations today, and up to 1.5″ could still fall by the end of the day Sunday, yielding grand total amounts of 3 to 5 inches. All of this rain has been associated with an atmospheric river, a long plume of deep tropical moisture, extending 1,000 miles across the north Pacific, being directed into Southeast. While no flooding is forecast, residents and visitors can expect rivers, creeks, and streams to be running fast and approaching the top of their banks over the next couple of days. Fortunately, the rain will be tapering off to showers and become more scattered in nature late Sunday into Monday.

Across Southcentral, dry, but breezy conditions prevailed as the weekend started. A few widely scattered, but fast moving, showers remain a possibility through the late evening hours, as temperatures hover in the upper 50s to around 60. Overnight, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy. This will allow for sunny breaks to start Sunday, but another piece of energy moving along a very active storm track across southern Alaska will quickly increase the clouds mid-day, with rain arriving during the late afternoon or early evening hours. This rain will last into Monday and become more scattered on Tuesday. Right now, Wednesday appears to be the driest day of the week, as yet another system brings more rain for the second half of the week.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.