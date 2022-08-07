Ship headed to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant

Officials estimate risk to environment is low
Ship on way to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A container ship that is traveling to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant, according to a statement released by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday.

The Coast Guard was first notified Thurday evening, “that the Maunalei, a 645-foot container ship, was leaking lubricant while transiting to the Port of Alaska.” The statement went on to say, “The vessel, owned by Matson, Inc., was reportedly discharging a biodegradable, environmentally acceptable lubricant at a rate of approximately six gallons per hour. Given the low toxicity of the lubricant, the strong tidal currents, and the slow release rate, threats to the wildlife and resources in the region are anticipated to be minimal.”

The Coast Guard and partner agencies are monitoring the leak.

“The vessel contains perishable cargo and other supplies for distribution throughout Alaska,” said Capt. Leanne Lusk, the Captain of the Port of Anchorage. “After coordinating with federal, state, and local stakeholders and balancing the risk to the supply chain with the risk to the environment, I have authorized the vessel to continue its transit into Anchorage.”

Matson, Inc. will have the ship repaired in the Lower 48 after docking in Anchorage.



Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

