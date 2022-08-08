Locally heavy rain starts the week in Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Your umbrella and raincoat will likely be some of your closest companions heading back to work on Monday. A storm system packed with considerable moisture and energy stretching back to eastern Russia will bring another round of locally heavy rain as the weekend comes to a close and a new work week begins.

Rain began falling in the greater Anchorage Municipality just after 4 p.m. Sunday. The rain will continue to overspread the rest of Southcentral Sunday evening, become steady overnight and continue into late Monday afternoon and evening, with locally heavy downpours at times. Rainfall amounts in Anchorage will likely range from 1″ to 1.5″ by the time the rain comes to an end early Tuesday. Be sure to plan on extra time to reach your destination safely on Monday, be extra cautious to avoid hydroplaning, and allow extra braking distance between you and the person ahead of you.

Across the Matanuska and Susitna River Valleys, rain is forecast to be heavier with totals ranging from 2″ to 4″. The combination of this round of heavy rain, the heavy rains that fell last week, and all of the runoff will continue to fill local rivers, creeks, and streams, potentially sending the smaller ones into minor flood stage on Monday and Tuesday. For that reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch effective until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be a break from the rain, briefly, late Tuesday into Wednesday. A very active, fall-like, weather pattern will keep a series of storm systems moving into Southcentral for the second half of the week as well as next weekend.

