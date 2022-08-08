Lunch information for Southcentral Alaska school systems

School lunch stock image
School lunch stock image(MGN)
By Alaska's News Source Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Kids are heading back to the classrooms and also back to the cafeterias.

If parents or students have questions about school lunches, information for the three major Southcentral Alaska school systems can be found at the following links below:

For more back-to-school coverage, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Fairbanks Police Dept.
2 dead in Fairbanks shooting early Sunday
US Coast Guard
Ship headed to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant
On Thursday a group of former Anchorage Mayors, Anchorage assembly members and citizens at...
Former Anchorage Mayors push to have ordinance removed from Anchorage Assembly
Ninilchik Sunset-Gary Oskolkoff_8-5-22
A flow of lows means rain and even snow
Looking back at the history of Anchorage’s Fourth Avenue Theatre
Looking back at the history of Anchorage’s Fourth Avenue Theatre

Latest News

School desks in a classroom (Stock)
Calendars for Southcentral Alaska school systems
School supplies (Stock)
Anchorage and Mat-Su school districts offer lists of recommended school supplies
Anchorage School District bus
Anchorage parents concerned about ASD bus driver shortage
Anchorage parents concerned about ASD bus driver shortage
Anchorage parents concerned about ASD bus driver shortage