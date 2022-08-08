A soaking rain continues across Southcentral

The Mat-Su remains under a flood watch until Tuesday afternoon
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread rain, which remains heavy at times, continues to fall across Southcentral. The wet, breezy and cooler weather will stick around for Monday, with many areas easily seeing up to 1+ inches of rain. The heaviest rain looks to remain fixated on Prince William Sound and the Mat-Su, where 1 to 3 inches of rain isn’t out of the question. Lower amounts will fall across the Anchorage Bowl, with isolated to scattered showers remaining in place for the Kenai.

A flood watch remains in effect for the Matanuska-Susitna Valley until 3 Tuesday afternoon. The watch comes as flooding caused by excessive rainfall looks possible. This will primarily be for small streams draining the Talkeetna Mountains including Willow Creek, Little Susitna River and other small rivers. Water levels at the larger rivers are expected to remain below bankful, but will be fast-moving.

The rain will slowly taper off overnight into Tuesday for inland regions of Southcentral, with an additional influx of moisture for coastal regions of Southcentral through Tuesday. This comes as another area of low pressure builds in to the south, bringing additional heavy rain to Prince William Sound through the middle of the week.

While the last 3 weeks have featured several rounds of rain for Southcentral, the week ahead will be the opposite. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure we’ll see drier and warmer conditions return to a large portion of Alaska. Temperatures in Southcentral are expected to rebound back into the mid to upper 60s by weeks end, with Southeast seeing just isolated to scattered showers.

Have a wonderful start to the week!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Fairbanks Police Dept.
2 dead in Fairbanks shooting early Sunday
US Coast Guard
Ship headed to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant
On Thursday a group of former Anchorage Mayors, Anchorage assembly members and citizens at...
Former Anchorage Mayors push to have ordinance removed from Anchorage Assembly
Ninilchik Sunset-Gary Oskolkoff_8-5-22
A flow of lows means rain and even snow
Looking back at the history of Anchorage’s Fourth Avenue Theatre
Looking back at the history of Anchorage’s Fourth Avenue Theatre

Latest News

A soaking rain continues across Southcentral
A soaking rain continues across Southcentral
Rain moving into Southcentral late Sunday afternoon becomes locally heavy on Monday prompting...
Locally heavy rain starts the week in Southcentral
Rain moving into Southcentral late Sunday afternoon becomes locally heavy on Monday prompting...
Locally heavy rain starts the week in Southcentral
Meteorologist Joe Bartosik says after a cool and breezy start, the weekend will end on a wet...
Rain returns Sunday afternoon for Southcentral