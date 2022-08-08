A soaking rain continues across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread rain, which remains heavy at times, continues to fall across Southcentral. The wet, breezy and cooler weather will stick around for Monday, with many areas easily seeing up to 1+ inches of rain. The heaviest rain looks to remain fixated on Prince William Sound and the Mat-Su, where 1 to 3 inches of rain isn’t out of the question. Lower amounts will fall across the Anchorage Bowl, with isolated to scattered showers remaining in place for the Kenai.

A flood watch remains in effect for the Matanuska-Susitna Valley until 3 Tuesday afternoon. The watch comes as flooding caused by excessive rainfall looks possible. This will primarily be for small streams draining the Talkeetna Mountains including Willow Creek, Little Susitna River and other small rivers. Water levels at the larger rivers are expected to remain below bankful, but will be fast-moving.

The rain will slowly taper off overnight into Tuesday for inland regions of Southcentral, with an additional influx of moisture for coastal regions of Southcentral through Tuesday. This comes as another area of low pressure builds in to the south, bringing additional heavy rain to Prince William Sound through the middle of the week.

While the last 3 weeks have featured several rounds of rain for Southcentral, the week ahead will be the opposite. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure we’ll see drier and warmer conditions return to a large portion of Alaska. Temperatures in Southcentral are expected to rebound back into the mid to upper 60s by weeks end, with Southeast seeing just isolated to scattered showers.

Have a wonderful start to the week!

