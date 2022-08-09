907 Sports: Fishing the Kasilof and a first-of-its-kind golf event in Alaska

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - To say that the Kenai River red salmon run has been hot lately would be an understatement. But how about the Kenai’s little brother, the Kasilof? Austing Sjong finds out in this week’s Fishing Report, plus, Alaska became the 50th and final state to host a United State Golf Association Event and it delivered.

