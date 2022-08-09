Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention will be held in person for the first time in three years this October, the group announced on Facebook.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December.

“AFN is pleased to announce that the 2022 Convention will be held in Anchorage on October 20-22, 2022 at the Dena’ina Convention Center,” the organization wrote in the Facebook post.

The theme of this year’s convention will be “Celebrating Our Unity,” AFN said.

Dance groups interested in participating in Quyana Alaska are asked to call 907-274-3611 for more information.

