Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years

FILE - Dancers perform at the 2018 AFN conference.
FILE - Dancers perform at the 2018 AFN conference.(KTUU)
By Paul Choate
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention will be held in person for the first time in three years this October, the group announced on Facebook.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December.

“AFN is pleased to announce that the 2022 Convention will be held in Anchorage on October 20-22, 2022 at the Dena’ina Convention Center,” the organization wrote in the Facebook post.

The theme of this year’s convention will be “Celebrating Our Unity,” AFN said.

Dance groups interested in participating in Quyana Alaska are asked to call 907-274-3611 for more information.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaskan woman thought she struck it rich
Anchorage woman thought she had a multimillion-dollar dumpster-dive find; hopes dashed
2 killed in Fairbanks shooting on Sunday identified
A container ship that is traveling to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant, according to a...
Ship headed to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant
The Alaska Department of Corrections says a man being held at an Anchorage prison has died.
Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies
Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace
Anchorage Health Department director resigns due to health issues

Latest News

Car crash
Fatal crash closes Seward Highway for several hours
Fatal crash closes Seward Highway for several hours
Fatal crash closes Seward Highway for several hours
Erick Almandinger
Palmer man sentenced to 99 years for 2016 murder of schoolmate
907 Sports
907 Sports: Fishing the Kasilof and a first-of-its-kind golf event in Alaska