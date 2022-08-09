Anchorage Health Department director resigning due to health issues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace is resigning following “severe health issues” he experienced over the last week.

In a press release issued Monday, Mayor Dave Bronson’s spokesperson Corey Allen Young wrote that Gerace is resigning and Anchorage Health Department Deputy Director Kim Rash will serve as the acting director.

“Last week, I suffered a stroke while working and spent three days in the hospital as a result,” Gerace said in the release. “Today, after suffering another event, and being transported by ambulance to the hospital, I recognize the need to focus on my health first and foremost. I thoroughly enjoyed leading the Anchorage Health Department and it’s dedicated staff to help the residents of Anchorage, but my health and well being is my upmost priority right now.

Gerace was confirmed as director last November after Bronson’s initial nominee for the position — David Morgan — had resigned prior to his confirmation hearing before the Anchorage Assembly. Gerace’s confirmation hearing was postponed after questions about Gerace’s conduct were emailed to the assembly members.

Morgan resigned on Aug. 6 of 2021 and Gerace’s initial hearing on Nov. 9 of 2021 was postponed. Later that week, the assembly voted 7-3 to confirm Gerace.

