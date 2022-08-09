Anchorage Health Department director resigning due to health issues

Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace
Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace(KTUU)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace is resigning following “severe health issues” he experienced over the last week.

In a press release issued Monday, Mayor Dave Bronson’s spokesperson Corey Allen Young wrote that Gerace is resigning and Anchorage Health Department Deputy Director Kim Rash will serve as the acting director.

“Last week, I suffered a stroke while working and spent three days in the hospital as a result,” Gerace said in the release. “Today, after suffering another event, and being transported by ambulance to the hospital, I recognize the need to focus on my health first and foremost. I thoroughly enjoyed leading the Anchorage Health Department and it’s dedicated staff to help the residents of Anchorage, but my health and well being is my upmost priority right now.

Gerace was confirmed as director last November after Bronson’s initial nominee for the position — David Morgan — had resigned prior to his confirmation hearing before the Anchorage Assembly. Gerace’s confirmation hearing was postponed after questions about Gerace’s conduct were emailed to the assembly members.

Morgan resigned on Aug. 6 of 2021 and Gerace’s initial hearing on Nov. 9 of 2021 was postponed. Later that week, the assembly voted 7-3 to confirm Gerace.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in Fairbanks shooting on Sunday identified
A container ship that is traveling to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant, according to a...
Ship headed to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant
Alaskan woman thought she struck it rich
Anchorage woman thought she had a multimillion-dollar dumpster-dive find; hopes dashed
On Thursday a group of former Anchorage Mayors, Anchorage assembly members and citizens at...
Former Anchorage mayors push to have ordinance removed from Anchorage Assembly
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

According to a Facebook post from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public...
Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway closed due to small slide
A small slide has closed the Mirror Lake on-ramp to the northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway.
Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway closed due to small slide
2 killed in Fairbanks shooting on Sunday identified
Alaska’s News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you the FastCast daily digital headlines
FastCast August 8, 2022