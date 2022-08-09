Continuous rain raises river and stream levels

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain in southcentral began Sunday night and continued right into Monday.

Anchorage set a new daily rainfall record for August 8th, when the city recorded 1.29 inches of rain as of 7 pm.

Mirror Lake on-ramp is closed due to a landslide in the area, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation.

Rain runoff will keep local and regional streams, creeks and river running high with potential for flooding. A flood advisory is in effect for the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys through Tuesday at 10:45 am. Residents living along the Little Susitna, Willow Creek and other streams should be prepared to take action.

There is a shift in the weather pattern Tuesday. Rain will diminish over Anchorage and areas north, while the Kenai Peninsula and parts of Prince William Sound should count on continued wet weather. The plume of moisture moves east, Yakutat could see more than 2 inches of rain through Wednesday.

