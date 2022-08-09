Fatal crash closes Seward Highway for several hours

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fatal crash shut down the Seward Highway in Turnagain Pass late Monday night, according to officials with the Girdwood and Anchorage fire departments.

Several units responded shortly after 10 p.m. to mile 67 of the Seward Highway, according to Girdwood Fire Department, for a crash involving a car and a motorhome. According to Anchorage Fire Department chief Alex Boyd, the crash was fatal.

The Girdwood department posted on its Facebook information page that the closure could last four to five hours as its medical units transported passengers from the scene, but Girdwood Fire Chief Michelle Weston told Alaska’s News Source that the highway is now at least partially open.

Weston said three patients were transported to the hospital, and added that standing water on the highway is creating dangerous driving conditions, and commuters should plan for extra time around rock mitigation work between Indian and McHugh.

“Please note this area is in a cell service deadzone so communication from friends and family traveling tonight maybe delayed if they are stuck in the traffic closure line,” the post stated.

