Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Department of Corrections says a man being held at an Anchorage prison has died.

The department says 34-year-old Austin Earl Wilson was pronounced dead on Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. The department says no foul play is suspected in the death. Wilson is the seventh person to die in the department’s custody this year.

A cause of death was not provided. In late July, the department reported the death of 91-year-old James Patrick Wheeler at the Goose Creek Correctional Center.

The department says Wheeler had been in its custody since 1993 and was serving a sentence in a murder case. Wheeler’s was the sixth death in the department’s custody this year.

