Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway closed due to small slide

A small slide has closed the Mirror Lake on-ramp to the northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway.
A small slide has closed the Mirror Lake on-ramp to the northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small slide has closed the Mirror Lake on-ramp to the northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway.

According to a Facebook post from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the on-ramp has been closed and drivers will need to use the Peters Creek on-ramp to enter the northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway.

“We don’t really expect there to be any more damage to the road, or actually any damage to the road at this point,” department spokesperson Jill Reese said in an interview. “Topsoil and vegetation let loose from where it joins the pavement and slid downhill for a while. It appears that it’s not what we would call a global failure — which is a subsidence of the road itself — it appears to be a localized slide of just the top layer of organic material.”

Reese said that the lanes would likely remain closed overnight, and drivers would need to continue to follow the detour route.

“We think that it was just the immense rain that has been happening here saturated some thick overburden and the weight of that overburden just separated from the paved area and then slid downhill,” Reese said. “The folks that would normally use that exit will need to use the posted detours instead. So it’ll be a little bit of just extra you know, a few minutes to get where they’re going, but the main travelers on the main highway part should see no difference.”

UPDATE: Onramp will remain closed for now. DETOUR south to Peters Creek to use on-ramp for northbound travel on the...

Posted by Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities on Monday, August 8, 2022
