Palmer man sentenced to 99 years for 2016 murder of schoolmate

Erick Almandinger
Erick Almandinger(KTUU)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A man convicted of murdering a schoolmate when they were both 16 years old was sentenced Monday to serve 99 years in prison, according to the Alaska state Department of Law.

A release from the department said that Palmer resident Erick Almandinger, now 22, was sentenced to 99 years for the kidnapping and murder of then 16-year-old David Grunwald in November 2016. Almandinger was convicted of his crimes by a Palmer jury in May 2018, following the conviction of three other teenagers who were also accused of playing a role in the murder.

Court documents reveal details, timeline of Palmer teen's death

Retired state Superior Court Judge Gregory Heath “found Almandinger’s crimes were truly horrific and committed for no apparent reason,” according to the release. Heath also handed down the sentences for Austin Barrett and Dominic Johnson, who were found guilty of the crimes, along with Almandinger and Bradley Renfro. The statement said that Renfro will be sentenced this week, beginning Wednesday.

State prosecutors have said the group of four teens pistol-whipped Grunwald in a camper before driving him out to a location along Knik River Road and executing him with a single shot to the head.

Almandinger was sentenced to 99 years with 20 suspended, five years for first-degree assault, 30 years (with 20 suspended) for kidnapping, a $2,500 fine for arson, five years for tampering with physical evidence, and a $2,500 fine for first-degree vehicle theft.

Stay informed with breaking news alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaskan woman thought she struck it rich
Anchorage woman thought she had a multimillion-dollar dumpster-dive find; hopes dashed
2 killed in Fairbanks shooting on Sunday identified
A container ship that is traveling to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant, according to a...
Ship headed to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant
The Alaska Department of Corrections says a man being held at an Anchorage prison has died.
Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies
Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace
Anchorage Health Department director resigns due to health issues

Latest News

Car crash
Fatal crash closes Seward Highway for several hours
907 Sports
907 Sports: Fishing the Kasilof and a first-of-its-kind golf event in Alaska
Alaska Primary Care Association was one of 32 national recipients — out of over 500 applicants...
Health care grant awarded to Alaska
Meteorologist Joe Bartosik talks to a local expert to see if the meaning of fireweed folklore...
Is the fireweed already signaling an early end to summer?