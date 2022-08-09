Rainwater is unsafe to drink everywhere, researchers say

Rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink, study says.
Rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink, study says.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers say rainwater across the globe should be considered unsafe to drink because of the presence of what are known as “forever chemicals.”

The study is based on United States environmental protection standards for levels of the thousands of chemicals that do not break down and are continuously cycled through the environment.

The study by Stockholm University and ETH Zurich University concludes there is likely no part of the world unaffected by the contamination, saying the chemicals have been found in Antarctica and the Tibetan Plateau.

Research shows the chemicals, known as PFAS, may be associated with a number of health risks, including cancer.

The lead researcher said in the industrial world, people do not often drink rainwater, but many people around the world do and expect it to be safe, and it supplies many drinking water sources.

The study was published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaskan woman thought she struck it rich
Anchorage woman thought she had a multimillion-dollar dumpster-dive find; hopes dashed
2 killed in Fairbanks shooting on Sunday identified
A container ship that is traveling to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant, according to a...
Ship headed to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant
The Alaska Department of Corrections says a man being held at an Anchorage prison has died.
Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies
Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace
Anchorage Health Department director resigns due to health issues

Latest News

FILE - Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in...
Giuliani must go to Atlanta for election probe, judge says
President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his...
Biden signs US approval for Sweden, Finland to join NATO
FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a black 14 year old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
FILE - Dancers perform at the 2018 AFN conference.
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years