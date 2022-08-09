Showers today, with much drier and warmer conditions on the horizon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Nearly 2 inches of rain has fallen across the Anchorage Bowl since Sunday evening. Even higher amounts have fallen elsewhere across Southcentral, leading to some minor flooding on some rivers and creeks in the Mat-Su Valley. The waterways most at risk are those that drain out of the Talkeetna Mountain, with the greatest threat for flooding to fall just below moderate flooding. Remember if you come across any flooded roadways to “Turn Around Don’t Drown”. You never know how the water is moving or what debris or damage of the road lies below.

As the heaviest rain shifts to the south, this will open the door for drier conditions to return to inland regions of Southcentral. While some passing showers will stick around through the day, many areas will see significanly less rain through the afternoon hours. As a result of drier weather, temperatures will manage to climb into the mid to upper 50s for inland regions. We’ll hold onto the clouds for much of the day, before skies begin to clear overnight into Wednesday.

Rain will exit all of Southcentral into Wednesday, with sunshine returning to the region. This comes as a ridge of high pressure in the Bering will nose its way across much of the state. This will lead to warmer weather for not only Southcentral, but the Interior and Southwest Alaska. We’ll easily see highs 5 to 10 degrees warmer than the previous couple of days.

Since July 1, Anchorage is nearly 5 inches to the good when it comes to rain. A significant bout of rain has been with us since July 12 and while drier days are ahead, we’ll still see a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will once again arrive Thursday through Saturday, with just scattered to periodic rain showers. Expect daily highs form Southcentral to Southeast to warm into the mid 60s the rest of this week.

