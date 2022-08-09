Telling Alaska’s Story : Preserving the history of Independence Mine

HATCHER PASS, Alaska (KTUU) - The buildings of Independence Mine stand today as a reminder of a gold mining operation in the Mat-Su Valley’s Hatcher Pass, that had its heyday long ago. It’s a place where Alaskans and visitors can still poke inside the bunk house and other buildings, to learn more about life in another time.

“It’s great that most of these buildings are strong enough to still be open to the public, where they can go in and walk through and see where people lived and experience life up here,” Alaska Department of Natural Resources historian, Amy Hellmich, said.

At its peak in 1941, the mine employed just over 200 men. That year they extracted gold from the Talkeetna Mountains worth more than $17 million in today’s dollars. But World War II disrupted operations, and by 1951 the mine had shut for good.

Today Independence Mine is a state park, its buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Mat-Su Trails and Parks Superintendent Stuart Leidner said properly caring for the buildings has been a challenge, especially with the large snow load in Hatcher Pass, but just as much because of vandalism.

“Vandalism is the main reason that the public doesn’t get to enjoy this space until we can get it secured,” Leidner said, adding that many of the buildings are closed to entry because of repeated acts of vandalism.

“Mostly they are just going in, they are roaming around, they are messing things up. And we’ve had people set off fire extinguishers, so it’s just a matter of, its just that type of malicious vandalism that just makes our job more difficult,” he said.

Leidner said no one has been arrested for the vandalism. Alaska doesn’t have the money to make repeated repairs or to restore the buildings that have more serious problems, which is why a recent announcement was such welcome news.

On Monday, Walter Panzirer with the Helmsley Charitable Trust announced the trust had awarded the Mat-Su Trails and Parks Foundation $1.3 million for Independence Mine. Panzirer said the money will be used to rehabilitate four of the 16 buildings at the mine.

Amy Hellmich said the money will be an important tool to help protect the mine for the future.

“I think we can look around this place and see that the history is being lost with the deterioration,” she said. “And to be able to fortify the buildings that we are focusing on with this grant will keep them open and available to the public for a long time.”

Historical architects and engineers are assessing the building’s structures. Most of the work is expected to be done next summer.

