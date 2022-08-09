UAA pharmacy program coordinator shot, killed in Wasilla home

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A University of Alaska Anchorage pharmacy program staff member was killed in a shooting in Wasilla on Monday morning.

According to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch, around 4 a.m. Monday, troopers were told a woman had been shot.

Troopers, along with Wasilla police, came to the home where the shooting happened. Law enforcement and first responders attempted to save the woman’s life but she died at the scene.

The woman was identified as Christina Jackson, 43, of Wasilla.

Tom Wadsworth, executive associate dean and associate professor with the University of Alaska Anchorage/Idaho State University Doctor of Pharmacy Program, confirmed that Jackson was employed as the Alaska programs coordinator with the pharmacy program.

“It is with very heavy heart that I must tell you this news. Our dear friend & colleague, Chris Jackson was killed this morning. I do not have the details of her death but wanted to notify you as soon as possible. This is gut wrenching news and like you, I am devastated,” Wadsworth wrote in an email to students.

A spokesperson for Idaho State University also released a statement on Jackson’s passing.

“Chris will be remembered as a kind, caring, and hard-working member of our campus community. The University is devastated to learn of her sudden passing, and we send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and the many students she supported over the years,” wrote Stuart Summers, associate vice president of marketing, communications, and strategic initiatives with ISU.

In the dispatch, troopers said everyone involved in the shooting has been contacted and no arrests have been made. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation Mat-Su Valley Major Crimes Unit has taken the lead in the investigation.

Troopers have stopped short of calling the case a homicide investigation. When asked if the case was being investigated as a homicide, troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel would only offer that “the shooting was not accidental” and that “Jackson was shot by another adult that was in the residence at the time.” McDaniel also said there was no safety risk to the public.

No other details about the circumstances around Jackson’s death have been released.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy of Jackson’s remains, troopers said.

