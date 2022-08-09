US Coast Guard searching for missing man near Juneau

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - The Coast Guard is searching for a man who may have gone overboard on a cruise ship Monday night near Juneau.

At 10:45 p.m. Monday night, the Coast Guard in Juneau was notified that a 31-year-old man had possibly gone overboard from the Eurodam, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew left Juneau at 11:05 p.m. and was at the scene 10 minutes later. An Air Station Sitka MH-60 helicopter arrived at about 12:40 a.m., according to the report.

Efforts to find the man are still ongoing.

“The Coast Guard is working diligently with the assistance of other agencies to locate the crewmember,” said Ens. Maximilian Carfango, Sector Juneau command center duty officer.

Please call the Juneau Command Center at 907-463-2980 with any information.

