Anchorage Fire Department responds to ‘devastating’ fire

Alaska’s News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you the FastCast daily digital headlines for Aug. 10, 2022.
By Arielle Ingram-David
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today, the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 10:52 a.m., near 12200 Avion St.

Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said that the house was not occupied at the time of the fire, but the department responded with 16 units, including three water-tender suits. The area doesn’t have its own fire hydrants.

Boyd reported that the fire was brought under control shortly after 11:30 a.m. and that the house was significantly damaged by both fire and water.

“The fire is devastating for the residents who have experienced a significant loss due to this event,” Boyd said.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, and the origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

Anchorage Police Department wrote in a community alert at 12:00 p.m. that Huffman Road was closed at the Avion Street intersection, and wrote at 2:30 p.m. that Huffman Road had reopened.

